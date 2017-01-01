What is the Power of Prepaid?

The NBPCA’s Power of Prepaid is the must-attend annual event for the prepaid community that attracts the attention and support of the industry’s most influential players.

Who are the creators of the event?

The Power of Prepaid is brought to you by the NBPCA and in partnership with American Banker and PaymentsSource.



Who should attend?

Our audience includes executives from financial institutions, card organizations, technology providers, regulators, processors, law firms and others committed to providing prepaid cards to consumers that deliver value and access.



When and Where?

June 21-23, 2017 at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.