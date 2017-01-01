What You'll Get
Competitive Business Strategies
Interactive Discussions
Unparalleled Industry Insight
Where the PrePaid Industry Meets
The NBPCA’s Power of Prepaid is the must-attend annual event for the prepaid community attracting the attention and support of the industry’s most influential players. Benefit from three days of cutting-edge content, discussions and enhanced networking as you engage directly with those leading the way in prepaid compliance, legislation, regulation and innovation.
Event Overview
PrePaid innovation
Security, Regulatory& Compliance
Featured Speakers
Andrea Dunlop
CEO Acquiring & Card Solutions, Paysafe
Brad Fauss
President and CEO, Network Branded Prepaid Card Association
Geoffrey R. Gerdes
Principal Economist, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
Brad Hanson
President, Meta Financial Group and MetaBank
Chuck Harris
President, NetSpend
Alex Liu
Director, Senior Product Manager for Commercial & Government Prepaid Cards, Bank of America
Lisa McFarland
Chief Product Officer, Ingo Money
Suresh Ramamurthi
Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, CBW Bank
Judith E. Rinearson
Partner, K&L Gates
Robert Skiba
Executive Vice President, InComm
Julius Weyman
Forum Director and Vice President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
Angela Yore
Co-Founder, SkyParlour
Schedule at a Glance
Wednesday, June 21
|8:00 a.m.
|Registration Opens
|8:30 a.m.
|Pre-Conference Workshops
|12:30 p.m.
|Conference Lunch
|1:30 p.m.
|Pre-Conference Workshops
|3:15 p.m.
|General Session
|5:00 p.m.
|Welcome Reception
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
|7:15 a.m.
|Registration Opens & Networking Breakfast
|8:00 a.m.
|Co-Chairs Opening Address
|8:25 a.m.
|General Session
|9:10 a.m.
|Innovation Keynote
|10:40 a.m.
|Congressional Keynote
|11:10 a.m.
|General Session
|11:55 a.m.
|2017 Terry Maher Award
|12:10 p.m.
|Conference Lunch
|2:00 p.m.
|Concurrent Sessions
|3:45 p.m.
|Networking Break
|4:15 p.m.
|Concurrent Sessions
|5:30 p.m.
|Cocktail Reception
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
|7:00 a.m.
|Registration Opens
|7:30 a.m.
|Breakfast & Morning Coffee
|8:00 a.m.
|General Sessions
|10:30 a.m.
|General Session
|12:15 p.m.
|Power of Prepaid 2017 Concludes
Find Out More
Unparalleled Networking
Leading Solutions Providers
Register Now
Plan Your Stay at The Mayflower Hotel
Click here for booking information.
FAQS
What is the Power of Prepaid?
The NBPCA’s Power of Prepaid is the must-attend annual event for the prepaid community that attracts the attention and support of the industry’s most influential players.
Who are the creators of the event?
The Power of Prepaid is brought to you by the NBPCA and in partnership with American Banker and PaymentsSource.
Who should attend?
Our audience includes executives from financial institutions, card organizations, technology providers, regulators, processors, law firms and others committed to providing prepaid cards to consumers that deliver value and access.
When and Where?
June 21-23, 2017 at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.
How can I register to attend?
Please contact Albert Britton -- (212) 803-8387. To register online, click here.
Who do I contact about sponsoring?
Stacy Gellman at (212) 803-8841 or Stacy.Gellman@sourcemedia.com.
Ian McRae at (212) 803-8816 or Ian.McRae@sourcemedia.com.
Who do I contact about speaking?
Please reach out to Price Padgett at (212) 803-6082 or Price.Padgett@sourcemedia.com.
For Marketing Media Partnership or Press Inquiries