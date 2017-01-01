What You'll Get

 

 

The NBPCA’s Power of Prepaid is the must-attend annual event for the prepaid community attracting the attention and support of the industry’s most influential players. Benefit from three days of cutting-edge content, discussions and enhanced networking as you engage directly with those leading the way in prepaid compliance, legislation, regulation and innovation.

Featured Speakers

 

 

Andrea Dunlop

CEO Acquiring & Card Solutions, Paysafe

Brad Fauss

President and CEO, Network Branded Prepaid Card Association

Geoffrey R. Gerdes

Principal Economist, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Brad Hanson

President, Meta Financial Group and MetaBank

Chuck Harris

President, NetSpend

 

Alex Liu

Director, Senior Product Manager for Commercial & Government Prepaid Cards, Bank of America

Lisa McFarland

Chief Product Officer, Ingo Money

Suresh Ramamurthi

Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, CBW Bank

Judith E. Rinearson

Partner, K&L Gates

Robert Skiba

Executive Vice President, InComm

 

Julius Weyman

Forum Director and Vice President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Angela Yore

Co-Founder, SkyParlour

Schedule at a Glance

 

 

Wednesday, June 21

8:00 a.m. Registration Opens
8:30 a.m. Pre-Conference Workshops
12:30 p.m. Conference Lunch
1:30 p.m. Pre-Conference Workshops
3:15 p.m. General Session
5:00 p.m. Welcome Reception

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

7:15 a.m. Registration Opens & Networking Breakfast
8:00 a.m. Co-Chairs Opening Address
8:25 a.m. General Session
9:10 a.m. Innovation Keynote
10:40 a.m. Congressional Keynote
11:10 a.m. General Session
11:55 a.m. 2017 Terry Maher Award
12:10 p.m. Conference Lunch
2:00 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
3:45 p.m. Networking Break
4:15 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
5:30 p.m. Cocktail Reception

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

7:00 a.m. Registration Opens
7:30 a.m. Breakfast & Morning Coffee
8:00 a.m. General Sessions
10:30 a.m. General Session
12:15 p.m. Power of Prepaid 2017 Concludes




Plan Your Stay at The Mayflower Hotel

 

 

The Power of Prepaid 2017 will take place at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. The Power of Prepaid team has secured a block of rooms exclusive to attendees.
Click here for booking information.


FAQS

 

 

What is the Power of Prepaid?

The NBPCA’s Power of Prepaid is the must-attend annual event for the prepaid community that attracts the attention and support of the industry’s most influential players.


Who are the creators of the event?

The Power of Prepaid is brought to you by the NBPCA and in partnership with American Banker and PaymentsSource.


Who should attend?

Our audience includes executives from financial institutions, card organizations, technology providers, regulators, processors, law firms and others committed to providing prepaid cards to consumers that deliver value and access.


When and Where?

June 21-23, 2017 at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.

How can I register to attend?

Please contact Albert Britton -- (212) 803-8387. To register online, click here.


Who do I contact about sponsoring?

Stacy Gellman at (212) 803-8841 or Stacy.Gellman@sourcemedia.com.


Who do I contact about speaking?

Ian McRae at (212) 803-8816 or Ian.McRae@sourcemedia.com.



For Marketing Media Partnership or Press Inquiries

Please reach out to Price Padgett at (212) 803-6082 or Price.Padgett@sourcemedia.com.

 

June 21-23, 2017, Washington, DC

 